As we get ready to welcome in meteorological spring later this week, let’s do some Little River Band reminiscing about what happened over our winter season.
It all started with a very mild, yet dry, December. The last calendar month of 2021 brought 10 days that had 60-plus degree temperatures. The highest reading for the month came on Dec. 15 when a balmy 73 degrees was recorded at Rosecrans Memorial Airport. Despite the warmth, our area picked up a fraction of the precipitation we normally see in December. A mere 0.10 of an inch of liquid precipitation was recorded for the month, which normally brings 1.25 inches.
It did turn colder in January, as is tradition, and we only saw two days with 60-degree temperatures. The coldest day of the month saw temperatures just below zero, but nothing record-breaking. Even though there’s typically less precipitation during January, Rosecrans actually picked up more liquid than in December ... but only by a slim margin. Following a few snowfall events, Rosecrans saw 0.14 of an inch in liquid that was the result of melted snow. This was still less than the 0.71 of an inch we see on average for the month.
February’s data is still incomplete, but we have a good enough sample size to discuss its trends. We continue to see dry conditions that are less than average for the month and season. So far this month, only 0.01 of an inch of precipitation has been measured at Rosecrans. That’s well shy of the normal amount of 0.70 of an inch. As for temperatures, we will end the month on the warm side and could add to the count of three days so far this month that brought temperatures of at least 60 degrees.
The dry winter is not welcome news for farmers or those who use the Missouri River for the transport of goods. But the lack of snowmelt and subsequent low river levels are certainly good news for those with interests along the country’s longest river as spring flooding season looks as tranquil as our winter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.