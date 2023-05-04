Flood warnings continue along portions of the Mississippi River this week as overflowing banks were near-historic levels in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa and even as far south as Hannibal, Missouri.
For now, the water is well within its banks along the Missouri River. St. Joseph’s minimum flood stage is 14 feet, and the river currently is hovering about five feet.
The main reason why America’s two largest rivers in the United States are at complete odds with one another has to do with what happened — or didn’t happen — over the last several months. Specifically, snow that eventually melts and makes its journey to the waterway.
The upper Missouri River Basin’s snowpack wasn’t nearly as thick and widespread compared to the snow that fell and compacted in the northern regions that flow into the Mighty Mississippi.
“They had quite a bit more of an extensive snow pack in the upper Mississippi River Basin,” said Scott Watson, a hydrologist with the National Weather Service’s office in Pleasant Hill.
In addition, Watson said the upper Mississippi Valley had additional rainfall along with all of that melting.
Neither of those Mississippi factors are in place along the Missouri, with some areas in significant drought while any snow that did fall in Montana or Wyoming may never make it downstream.
“We have not had that much snow across the Plains,” Watson said. “And the snowpack up north that could go into the Missouri River is liable to be intercepted by reservoirs.”
As for “flood season,” Watson said he doesn’t see anything anytime soon.
“We’ve been kind of dry here the past few weeks so the river is still a little lower,” he said. “Even with the releases from (reservoirs) up north.”
“We usually at least have some scattered flooding across the area in April and early May but we’ve just not had much develop yet,” Watson said.
With the melting stage coming to an end, Watson said from now into the summer and fall it’s all about monitoring heavy rainfall events that are frequent in the area. But even then, there is good news for those with interests up and down the Missouri River.
“There’s no strong signal that we are going to see a lot of flooding along the Missouri River this year,” he said. “It wouldn’t surprise me if we got some minor flooding like we usually do, but there’s not a strong signal of anything worse than that right now.”
