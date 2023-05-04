Spring Flooding (copy)

Flood warnings continue along portions of the Mississippi River this week as overflowing banks were near-historic levels in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa and even as far south as Hannibal, Missouri.

For now, the water is well within its banks along the Missouri River. St. Joseph’s minimum flood stage is 14 feet, and the river currently is hovering about five feet.

Mark Zinn can be reached at mark.zinn@knpn.com. Follow him on Twitter: @KNPNZinn.

