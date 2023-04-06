The 2023 tornado season is starting strong, with more than 300 confirmed tornadoes and 400 preliminary reports since Jan. 1. This is well ahead of schedule for the U.S. and on par with the third most-active start to a year in terms of twisters.
While tornado frequency is up for the U.S. as a whole, 2023 tornado stats for the Show Me State tell a different story. In fact, Missouri is actually behind schedule, with only four confirmed tornadoes so far this year. It’s a modest figure, considering the state averages about 10 tornadoes by the start of April in any given year. Furthermore, three of these tornadoes occurred in February, with the fourth occurring during the first week of April. No tornadoes were reported statewide in March, a month when severe weather typically starts ramping up.
The slow onset of tornado season here in Missouri could be attributed to any number of factors. After all, every year is unique in terms of weather stats across the board, and strict adherence to the “norm” can be hard to come by. With that being said, a look at temperatures over the past few months explains a lot about the low number of tornadoes so far this season. The month of February was a mild one across much of the state, including in the northern tier, with Kansas City recording an average high of 50 degrees, which is six degrees above normal. Interestingly, the average high for March was also 50 degrees, nearly five degrees below normal.
These numbers may seem insignificant, but in reality, they represent the chilly weather pattern that prevailed from the Upper Midwest to the Central Plains through March. The same pattern that kept things cool also shifted the overall track of spring storm systems to the south and east, robbing our area of dynamics that generate rotating thunderstorms. Warm, moist air also was in short supply, the very fuel that allows thunderstorms to form in the first place.
Although Missouri’s tornado season has gotten off to a sluggish start, we still have a long way to go in terms of severe weather possibilities. As climatology reminds us, tornado frequency here in Missouri peaks from April to June, when the surge of warm, moist air fights off what’s left of winter’s chill in an overhead battle zone.
