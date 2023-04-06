2023 Tornado Reports

Preliminary tornado reports for 2023 so far.

 NWS / Storm Prediction Center

The 2023 tornado season is starting strong, with more than 300 confirmed tornadoes and 400 preliminary reports since Jan. 1. This is well ahead of schedule for the U.S. and on par with the third most-active start to a year in terms of twisters.

While tornado frequency is up for the U.S. as a whole, 2023 tornado stats for the Show Me State tell a different story. In fact, Missouri is actually behind schedule, with only four confirmed tornadoes so far this year. It’s a modest figure, considering the state averages about 10 tornadoes by the start of April in any given year. Furthermore, three of these tornadoes occurred in February, with the fourth occurring during the first week of April. No tornadoes were reported statewide in March, a month when severe weather typically starts ramping up.

Jared Shelton can be reached at jared.shelton@newspressnow.com.

