I had to triple-check the climate data before I became convinced that this was one of the wildest Mays that I can recall in my career, one that spans back to my kindergarten days.
Sure, we had some strong storms and classic summer-like temperatures. These are somewhat expected. Nothing out of the ordinary. It rained too, more than 3 inches as of this publication.
What stood out to me about this May was the wild swings that brought us temperatures — up and down — with barely any readings on the mercury that resembled our “normal” temperatures.
Let’s dive into the numbers ...
The month started off cool: high temperatures in the 50s, 60s and low 70s. All of those temperatures were below the 30-year average. In fact, the first seven days of this month brought highs that were all below normal.
A few days after that extended cool spell, a hot and humid pattern took over and brought four straight days of 90-plus-degree temperatures with heat indices soaring into triple digits.
That mini heatwave also delivered a record-high temperature of 94 degrees on May 12. We would remain warm over the next week before a sharp turn in the upper levels of the atmosphere brought much cooler air in for the second half of May.
Just 10 days after the record temperature of 94, Rosecrans Memorial Airport recorded a chilly and downright unseasonable temperature of 36 degrees. Guess what? That too was a record for the lowest temperature measured in St. Joseph on May 22. Nuts.
As of publication and with a few days of data yet to be recorded, St. Joseph had 10 days with above-average temperatures and a whopping 16 days with below-average high temperatures. Looks like the cool gang won this round, but I have a feeling June is going to be a month of heat.
By the way, we picked up 3.32 inches of rain this month, less than an inch shy of our normal level.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.