Warm sunny afternoons and cool clear nights framed the final days of August across Northern Missouri, but the last month of meteorological summer also had its fair share of extremes.
Starting off with a bang, the first week brought a small outbreak of rare August tornadoes, one of which caught residents off guard in Knox County as an EF2 twister ripped through the small Northeast Missouri town of Baring, just after 11 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 4. The same small scale storm system spawned two EF0 tornadoes earlier in the afternoon, striking Ray and Saline counties east of Kansas City. Although these twisters were short lived and on the weak side, the rarity of their appearance this time of year is worth mentioning on its own, with only one other August tornado on record in Northern Missouri (north of I-70) over the past 15 years.
Sporadic bouts of heavy rain also made marks this month. Falling with low frequency but high intensity in our corner of the state, St. Joseph received an above average monthly total of 4.9 inches. This may be a surprise, considering there were only four days with measurable rainfall, but over 60% of this precipitation came down in a three-hour period in a deluge that dropped between 3 and 3.5 inches across the St. Joseph area the morning of Aug. 13. The extra moisture proved to be a positive, erasing drought conditions completely here in Northwest Missouri. Other parts of the state also received spurts of beneficial rain over the past 30 days. According to the U.S. drought monitor, just over 96% of Missouri was in some form of drought on Aug. 1. As of Aug. 31, the figure has dropped to 71%.
Above-average rainfall turned out to be the only thing that gave greenery a fighting chance against the seven-day stretch of 95-plus degree heat that followed, searing most of our state with triple digits. The heat peaked locally on Friday, Aug. 25, with a maximum temperature of 101 degrees at Rosecrans Airport, the hottest so far this year. High humidity brought the sizzle to another level, pushing heat indices above 110 degrees which triggered Excessive Heat Warnings across the entire state of Missouri for an extended period of time. These conditions coincided with the start-up of local schools, and proved dangerous enough for the St. Joseph school district to end classes early in an attempt to reduce the risk of heat related illness in students on un-air-conditioned school buses.
In sharp contrast to the late summer sizzle, cool temperatures over the past few mornings have warranted sleeves and light jackets for those waiting at the bus stop. Lows in the 50s and highs near 80 degrees have made for a rewarding end to August, but another bout of heat is on tap for the start of September. Luckily, the return of above average temperatures will not be accompanied by oppressive humidity, making the world of difference when it comes to those all important heat indices.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.