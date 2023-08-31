Always Looking Up

Warm sunny afternoons and cool clear nights framed the final days of August across Northern Missouri, but the last month of meteorological summer also had its fair share of extremes.

Starting off with a bang, the first week brought a small outbreak of rare August tornadoes, one of which caught residents off guard in Knox County as an EF2 twister ripped through the small Northeast Missouri town of Baring, just after 11 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 4. The same small scale storm system spawned two EF0 tornadoes earlier in the afternoon, striking Ray and Saline counties east of Kansas City. Although these twisters were short lived and on the weak side, the rarity of their appearance this time of year is worth mentioning on its own, with only one other August tornado on record in Northern Missouri (north of I-70) over the past 15 years.

Jared Shelton can be reached at jared.shelton@newspressnow.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.