Winter isn’t the wettest season around, but still, this has been an abnormally dry time for areas up and down the Missouri River basin.
Locally speaking, we head into this weekend with a deficit of more than 1.5 inches of liquid precipitation since Dec. 1. Between rainfall and melted snow, Rosecrans has measured a mere 0.24 inches of water in its gauge since the beginning of meteorological winter.
There undoubtedly will be more precipitation as we head into February and March, which is usually when the bigger atmospheric patterns start bringing more reliable moisture to the area. And by the time April and May arrive, rainfall typically starts to add up. Despite this more abundant precipitation, not having a consistent stream of moisture during the winter could have some effects on the spring planting season.
A healthy pack of snow helps keep the ground primed for saturation, but a lack of snow (and subsequent lack of melted water) keeps the ground moisture-free and exposes it to the colder, drier air that is common during the winter.
Looking at a national map of current snow on the ground should raise eyebrows as the vast majority of the more than 500,000 square miles of the Missouri River watershed is without any snowpack on the ground. This includes pretty much all of the states of Missouri, Nebraska and South Dakota. And while there is some snow further north (east of the continental divide) in parts of western Montana and Wyoming, it’s nothing to write home about. The only exceptions are in portions of Canada where the river springs from as well as portions of North Dakota and Iowa.
What does all of this mean? The answer depends on if you are a farmer or someone who lives on or near the Missouri River. For agriculture, it’s never a good sign when there is a lack of moisture. Unless you have a center pivot or other irrigation system, you rely on the sky.
The same is true for river watchers. The lack of snow right now may be bad for agriculture, but it is sure helpful when it comes to alleviating high river levels. Usually melting snowfall is a pretext to higher river levels come spring. No snow, no melting and likely lower river levels for the beginning of “the flooding season.”
One thing is certain: anything can happen with the weather forecast and a precipitation deficit can easily be overcome by a few good rains. Stay tuned.
