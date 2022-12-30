We had snow, extreme cold, extraordinary heat and humidity and even a tornado.
Let’s start there. A confirmed EF1 tornado touched down on the city’s east side in March of this year. The twister, which was on the ground for two to three minutes, struck two homes on Antelope Drive, one of which was severely damaged.
“Me and my sister were on the front porch for a little bit cause, you know, St. Joe doesn’t ever have tornadoes. So we went inside because the wind sounded really weird and then the power went out as soon as we went inside. Then we got the kids inside the basement bathroom,” a member of the family whose home was struck said. “All we heard was a big boom and crash and a ripping sound. Then it got really, really quiet. Then I walked up our stairs and then all I could see was the sky.”
Nearby, Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, East Hills Shopping Center, St. Paul Lutheran Church and School and neighboring homes saw a small amount of damage. A member of the National Weather Service was on the scene the morning after the tornado hit.
“This is what we call a squall line or QLCS tornado, just real quick spin-ups, very brief. They can happen kind of on the gust fronts of the storm itself,” said Andy Bailey, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service.
Whirling winds were a constant theme this year, including a series of storm systems that brought warm, dry air to the region, sparking concerns over outdoor burning and even everyday use of farm equipment that proved to be an easy source for igniting brush fires.
Temperatures in 2022 came in all varieties, including the record-breaking kind. The hottest temperature of the year was 98 degrees, reached on June 13. And here’s a hot take: we had 27 days with temperatures that soared into the 90s ... and that doesn’t even take into account the heat index. Quite the summer!
We had plenty of cold days too, especially this past month. We ended the year on a cold note, with three days this December coming in at below 0. Compare that to just one day under 0 during the entire month of January. We only had two days with such numbers during the month of February.
Our coldest temperature of the year came during this month: minus 7 degrees hit on Dec. 22.
