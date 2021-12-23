It has certainly been an abnormal December in terms of our weather, including record-breaking warmth as well as a wind storm unlike any in recent memory. As we end the month, we also look back at the year that was in the weather center.
In regard to moisture, Rosecrans Memorial Airport has measured 35.42 inches of liquid precipitation heading into this weekend. This number is a little more than one inch over our “normal” amount, so pretty much right on par for where we are usually at.
As previously noted, we’ve had plenty of hot days, cold days and several record-breaking days involving temperatures.
Our hottest day of the year was during a prolonged stretch of heat this past June. On June 17, we hit 99 degrees on the mercury at Rosecrans. That temperature came up short of breaking a new high for that day, which was 102 degrees set back in 1918.
It’s worth noting that we had no 90-degree or higher days in May, then 12 of them in June, including our yearly high of 99. The following summer months would also bring more hot weather, with seven days at or above 90 degrees in July and eight days in August. September also brought a stretch of heat as the transitional month yielded four days of 90 degrees or more, including a new daily record high temperature of 95 late in the month on Sept. 27.
While some of us are enjoying this abnormally warm start to winter, we can all take comfort knowing we aren’t reliving the bone-chilling temperatures that brought a new record in February of this year. It ended up being one of the coldest winters in some time, highlighted by a blast of frigid air that brought one of the coldest temperatures in our history: -22 degrees recorded on the morning of Feb. 16. One day prior, the temperature never even got above zero as Feb. 15’s high was a bitterly cold -2 degrees.
As witnessed firsthand earlier this month, the area also saw a decent amount of severe storms, including a few Tornado Warnings. It’s hard to compare any event from this past year to the mighty wind storm that came before, during and after a line of severe storms came barreling into town on Dec. 15. This multi-state event brought non-thunderstorm wind gusts of up to 90 mph, which triggered widespread power outages as well as damage to trees and some structures.
