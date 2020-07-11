When I was a child, we walked to a local one-room schoolhouse. There we joined students of all ages, sharing ideas and solving problems. The scenario I experienced so many years ago is similar to what we are seeing in homes across the nation today — with schools temporarily closed, families are coming together to learn and continuing to experiment with new ideas. This is what we envision for the Ag Expo Center. To see this vision through, the board of directors at the Ag Expo Center is announcing a Special Request Funding Campaign.

We have reached a point where we must raise money to retire the mortgage obtained when the land for the Ag Expo Center was purchased. The loan is current, and all monthly payments have been made, but the debt is definitely blocking progress.

We are taking steps to market some of the land for commercial use and development by others. The original master plan called for developing the site for commercial purposes and selling the developed land to business users. Given the pandemic and corresponding economic impact, that has proved to be a difficult task.

The Board of Directors modified the master plan to provide for the sale of some of the land on an undeveloped basis. The land won’t be needed for the Ag Expo Center itself. The Ag Expo Center owns the land subject to the loan, but we simply must get the mortgage retired. Some have questioned who really owns the land. Let me make it abundantly clear: The land is owned by Ag Expo Center, subject to the mortgage, and its use and disposition are totally up to the Ag Expo Center.

The debt has become so crucial because it causes problems with raising money for grading and the sale of the excess land. For example, we have been declined on several major grant requests by organizations who felt our project was in line with their goals but could not provide funding due to the debt.

The Ag Expo Center will serve a wide range of organizations associated with agriculture, businesses, life science and education with a heavy emphasis on youth development through 4-H and the University of Missouri Extension. This can only happen if there is a multitude of commitments from individuals, companies and organizations who share the vision of a vibrant future for our region.

As we address the mortgage situation, we will continue to seek grants to fund the next step in the site’s development, which is grading. However, grants or gifts from foundations are almost impossible to obtain with the debt we have, which is why this special appeal is necessary. What makes the grading so important is it will enable events such as 4-H events, livestock shows, rodeos and entertainment to be held while we arrange funding for the remainder of the development.

All the money raised with this Special Request Funding Campaign will be segregated and applied exclusively to the mortgage.

On behalf of the Ag Expo Center board of directors, would you please consider a gift to Ag Expo Center?