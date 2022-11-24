While a Thanksgiving feast is an essential tradition for Americans, the Open Door Food Kitchen ensures everyone in the St. Joseph community has the opportunity to experience it.

“We’re here to offer Thanksgiving for the people,” Lisa Moser, Program Director at Open Door Food Kitchen said. “They can come in and have a nice meal for Thanksgiving. I've been here ten years and I've been making turkeys for the patriots that come in.”

