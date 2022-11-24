While a Thanksgiving feast is an essential tradition for Americans, the Open Door Food Kitchen ensures everyone in the St. Joseph community has the opportunity to experience it.
“We’re here to offer Thanksgiving for the people,” Lisa Moser, Program Director at Open Door Food Kitchen said. “They can come in and have a nice meal for Thanksgiving. I've been here ten years and I've been making turkeys for the patriots that come in.”
Moser said they usually see more people come in on the holidays.
“Our number has been coming down a little bit, but on Thanksgiving, like today, we're pretty busy,” Moser said.
Open Door Food Kitchen serves a traditional Thanksgiving meal including everything from turkey to pumpkin pie.
On average the food kitchen feeds around 168 people daily.
“We also will do it for Christmas as well,” Moser said. “There's a lot of people out here that don't have the money to have Thanksgiving so we’re here to offer it for them.”
The St. Joseph Eazin' Thunder Motorcycle Club also joined the Open Door Food Kitchen for the fourth year to hand out winter clothes for anyone in need.
“We're here today just handing out coats, gloves, anything that can help anybody stay warm during the winter months,” Seth Bonwell, President of The St. Joseph Eazin’ Thunder Motorcycle Club said.
The motorcycle club placed donation boxes at businesses around St. Joseph to collect items.
“We like to thank TNT’s Tavern, RPM Auto and the VFW in the South End for hand letting the put out boxes,” Bonwell said. “We got a lot of our donations from those boxes.”
Bonwell said the founder of the motorcycle club began the donation program due to his past experience.
“Our founder of our chapter was homeless at one point,” Bonwell said. “Him and his brother were and through that, he wanted to give back to the community. He became blessed and found this chapter. so, we just want to get back to the community and help those that are less fortunate.”
Bonwell said Thanksgiving is the perfect holiday to give back.
“It's a good holiday to give thanks for being blessed and so we want to try and bless somebody else's life.”
