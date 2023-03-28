KCI new terminal

Members of the public tour the new terminal building of the Kansas City International Airport in February. The new terminal has been open for a month, and locals and visitors alike have questions.

 File photo | News-Press NOW

Nearly one month has passed since the opening of the new terminal at Kansas City International Airport, and visitors still seem dazzled as they browse in shops and admire the art in the airy shopping nodes, with the aromas of barbecue and Brazilian dishes drifting from the many restaurants situated around the two concourses.

Kansas City’s new front door is generally receiving rave reviews from hometown and out-of-town visitors alike now that the $1.5 billion project is complete. After four years of construction, Kansas City has said goodbye to the outdated horseshoe terminals that were built in 1972.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.