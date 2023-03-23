APTOPIX France Pensions

Protesters shield with umbrellas as they scuffle with riot police during rally in Nantes on Thursday in western France.

 Associated Press

French unions called for new nationwide strikes and protests next week, which will coincide with King Charles III’s planned visit to France, after more than 1 million people demonstrated throughout the country Thursday against unpopular pension reforms.

The Interior Ministry said the march in Paris — marred by violence, as were numerous marches elsewhere — drew 119,000 people which was a record for the capital during the pension protests. Polls show that most French oppose President Emmanuel Macron’s bill to increase the retirement age from 62 to 64, which he says is necessary to keep the system afloat.

