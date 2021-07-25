One person was killed and another injured in a one-vehicle wreck near 240th and Prairie Road Saturday evening.
According to a Kansas Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred on Prairie Road .6 miles south of 240th Street - approximately 4 miles east of Hiawatha.
According to the KHP report, the vehicle was headed southbound on Prairie Road near 240th Street, when for an unknown reason, the vehicle went off the road into the west ditch.
The vehicle continued southbound, jumping a creek and striking an embankment, continuing southbound into the ditch. The vehicle then struck a wooden post, rolling on its top and coming to rest in a field.
The name of the victim is not being released yet and it is not known whether anyone else was in the vehicle.
