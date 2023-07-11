Abortion-Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — A new ban on almost all abortions in Iowa after roughly six weeks of pregnancy prevailed with exclusively Republican support in one chamber of the Legislature late Tuesday night as tensions flared during a special session ordered by Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds.

The marathon day of committee meetings, floor debates and votes in both chambers exceeded 13 hours when the House voted just after 9 p.m. in approval of the bill. The bill now moves to the Senate, where, like in the House, Democrats have spent hours of debate questioning their Republican colleagues on the details.

