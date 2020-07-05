One person was sent to the hospital over the holiday weekend after a fight broke out at Brittany Village.

Around 11:30 p.m, police were sent out to the 1600 block of North 36th Street after receiving a call that there was a large fight with several subjects when a stabbing occurred. Upon arrival, there was one subject who was seriously injured. The person had a cut to the arm which may have damaged an artery, and was also stabbed in the back. The injured person was transported by ambulance to the hospital and was rushed into surgery.

Police have one suspect in custody at this time. If anyone has more information regarding the incident, they are encouraged to reach out to the TIPS hotline.