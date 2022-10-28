Bridge Collapse Missouri

Responders gather at a bridge under construction after it collapsed on Wednesday in rural Clay County near Kearny, Missouri. Workers were pouring concrete on the bridge when the accident happened killing one worker and injuring two others. 

 Associated Press

KEARNEY, Mo. — A 22-year-old construction worker from California, Missouri, died when a bridge collapsed in northwest Missouri, officials said Thursday.

The bridge was under construction when it fell on Wednesday in a rural area near Kearney, about 27 miles (43 kilometers) northeast of Kansas City.

