The Missouri Highway Patrol Troop A announced a young child died in a crash going north on Interstate 29 near the 19.6 mile marker Saturday night.The accident also injured three other individuals.

A Toyota Prius occupied by two adults and two young children was stopped in traffic when a Ford Explorer traveling north on I-29 struck the Prius from behind, Troop A said in a tweet.

The driver of the Explorer and the three other individuals were transported to a local hospital, the tweet said. Two other vehicles were struck, making it a four-vehicle accident.

The crash was just south of where a bridge was closed at Tracy, Missouri, at the intersection of Missouri Highway 273 and I-29 and traffic is down to one lane until Monday, June 15.