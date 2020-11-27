The college quarterbacks class is shaping up nicely, just in time to perhaps rescue some NFL teams from themselves.

Right at the top are Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence, Ohio State’s Justin Fields and Florida’s Kyle Trask, depending on who (likely all) become eligible for the 2021 draft. BYU’s Zach Wilson and North Dakota State’s Trey Lance are highly rated, too.

Those guys salivating about such prospects work in the personnel departments of the Jets, Jaguars and Bears. Maybe also for the Lions, Patriots, Falcons, Saints and 49ers.

“It is not just whether you need a quarterback,” says Rich Gannon, the 2002 league MVP, current CBS Sports analyst, and one of the best QB talent evaluators around. “Is the quarterback ready? A team may say, ‘We think the kid at Clemson will come in and be our Week 1 starter, we will get him all the reps and get him ready.’ But is the team ready for a kid quarterback? You never really know.”

NEW YORK JETS

This winless bunch has the biggest dilemma. It selected Sam Darnold third overall in the 2018 draft. When he has been healthy and had some help around him, he has looked decent — though decent is hardly what you want from supposedly the franchise’s future. The Jets really need to see more of Darnold, but they seem to have a better shot at winning a game with current starter Joe Flacco while Darnold heals from a right shoulder issue.

Adds Gannon:

“The thing about Darnold is that he has never played a full season. You have got that to deal with; is he a guy who can make it through an entire season?

He believes New York will select a quarterback to start its draft and don’t see Darnold being kept as a backup even though in his fourth pro season his salary would be very workable.

CHICAGO

Even before Nick Foles replaced Mitchell Trubisky, it was clear the Bears were souring on the second overall pick in the 2017 draft. Trubisky was benched, Foles played OK, then Trubisky got hurt. And last week, so did Foles.

“It’s a mess,” Gannon says.

But with five wins already, Chicago won’t pick all that early in April.

NEW ENGLAND

No Brett Favre to Aaron Rodgers procession here.

“The impact Tom Brady is having in Tampa has to make you wonder what could have been,” Gannon says. “Look at how quickly they have fallen. They are just not the same team. It’s hard to replace that type of production they got from Brady.”

So is Newton in New England’s future?”

DETROIT

With changes in the Motor City, it’s no long shot that Matthew Stafford could be elsewhere in 2021, with a youngster behind center. The Lions have gone nowhere despite having a solid QB, but the gutsy, oft-injured Stafford will be 33 next season.

JACKSONVILLE

There doesn’t seem to be any question here: The Jaguars have no true incumbent or high draftee they are committed to. They appear headed for top five, perhaps top-two selection. What else could that be but a QB?