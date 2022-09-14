National Book Awards

This combination of images shows 'The Books of Jacob' by Olga Tokarczuk, translated by Jennifer Croft, left, and 'Victory. Stand!: Raising My Fist for Justice,' a collaboration among Tommie Smith, Derrick Barnes and Dawud Anyabwile. 

 Associated Press

NEW YORK — A picture story co-authored by Olympic gold medalist Tommie Smith and a novel by Nobel laureate Olga Tokarczuk were among the nominees Wednesday on long lists for the National Book Awards.

The National Book Foundation, which presents the awards, released lists of 10 in the categories of young people's literature and literature in translation. Later in the week, the foundation will announce long lists for poetry, nonfiction and fiction.

