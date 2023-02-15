Colonial School Black Children

The Bray School is aligned with a set foundation at its new location in Colonial Williamsburg on FEb. 10 in Williamsburg, Virginia after it was moved from the William & Mary campus. 

 Associated Press

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — A building believed to be the oldest surviving schoolhouse for Black children in the U.S. was hoisted onto a flatbed truck and moved a half-mile Friday to Colonial Williamsburg, a Virginia museum that continues to expand its emphasis on African American history.

Built 25 years before the American Revolution, the original structure stood near the college campus of William & Mary. The pinewood building held as many as 30 students at a time, some of them free Black children studying alongside the enslaved.

