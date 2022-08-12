Russia Oil

Istvan Szekeres, engineer of the Hungarian Oil and Gas Company checks the receiving area of the Druzhba oil pipeline in the country's largest oil refinery in January in Szazhalombata, south of Budapest, Hungary. 

 Associated Press

PRAGUE — Oil shipments from Russia through a critical pipeline to Czechia resumed Friday after more than a week, the Czech pipeline operator Mero said.

Czechia became the last central European country after Slovakia and Hungary to receive deliveries from the southern branch of the Druzhba pipeline after a problem over payments for transit was resolved.

