There may be fewer mouths around the dinner table these days, but the cost of feeding them is increasing. Statistics show the costs of raising a child continue to climb. With the effects of rising inflation and worries of an impending recession, families are feeling the financial pinch.
The average cost of raising a child has eclipsed $300,000, according to a Brookings study from last year. The think tank took earlier estimates by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and made adjustments for inflationary trends since the pandemic, finding that total cost per child has risen over $26,000 - more than 9% - since 2020.
The study predicted it would cost a married, middle-income couple $310,605 to raise a child born in 2015 through to age 17, assuming a 4% inflation rate holds through to the early 2030s.
Childcare costs seem intimidating, yet they are not set in stone. Expenses vary widely depending on location, lifestyle, and other factors. For instance, the cost of raising a child in a major city is usually much higher than in a rural area.
Follow The Money
Budgeting forms the bedrock of family finances. Tracking expenses and regularly reviewing accounts ensure spending is within monthly income. This also identifies new expenses that might creep up on the household.
Every budget should allocate savings for a rainy day. When surprise setbacks blow a hole in the family bank balance, such as a sudden illness, having an emergency fund can make all the difference.
Studies consistently show medical costs are why most Americans file for bankruptcy - around two-thirds of the total. That high portion has held despite the introduction of the Affordable Care Act. The costs of illness or injury extend beyond hospital fees too. Loss of income due to extended sick leave compounds the problem as it takes out a family's breadwinner, making emergency savings vital.
Get Credible
Credit building is also essential since credit scores are relied upon to evaluate parents for lending, insurance, and even employment. Parents should regularly check their scores online to rectify reporting errors.
Setting up automatic payments to ensure bills are paid on time also minimizes the risk of carrying credit. Nearly half of American credit card holders are now sliding down the slippery slope to spiraling debt by failing to pay off their balance each month.
Following sound financial practices moves parents beyond surviving through childrearing and thriving as a household. By taking these steps, parents can prepare for college properly, gain control over family finances, invest for the future, and prosper over the years ahead.
