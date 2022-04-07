BLUE SPRINGS, Missouri— A woman has died after being pulled from a burning home in suburban Kansas City earlier week, authorities said.
The 70-year-old woman died Wednesday, two days after firefighters were called to a fire at a duplex in Blue Springs and found her in the burning home, the Kansas City Star reported. The woman was rushed her to a hospital with critical injuries. Officials have not yet released her name.
The Central Jackson County Fire Protection District says an investigation will determine the cause of the fire.
