Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows listens during an announcement of the creation of a new South Carolina Freedom Caucus based on a similar national group at a news conference on Wednesday in Columbia, South Carolina.
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Mark Meadows — a former chief of staff to President Donald Trump who was removed from North Carolina voter rolls earlier this month — is still a registered voter in two other states, according to officials and a published report.
Chris Whitmire, a spokesperson for the South Carolina Elections Commission, told The Associated Press the former Republican congressman and his wife registered as voters in the state in March 2022.
“That’s when he became active,” Whitmire said, noting that neither Meadows had yet cast a vote in the state. “From our perspective, it just looks like any new South Carolina voter.”
The South Carolina registration was first reported by The Washington Post, which noted that Meadows had been a registered voter simultaneously in three states — the Carolinas and Virginia — until North Carolina removed him from its rolls earlier this month. Meadows remains a registered Virginia voter, the paper reported.
Public records indicate Meadows had been registered to vote in Virginia and North Carolina, where he listed a mobile home that he never owned — and may never have visited — weeks before casting an absentee 2020 presidential election ballot in the state.
