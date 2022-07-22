Officials investigate worker's death at Missouri theme park Associated Press Jul 22, 2022 45 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Passengers ride the Wildfire roller coaster at Silver Dollar City near Branson, Missouri in 2001. Riders on the 3,073-foot steel track reach a speed of 66 mph. The tallest drop is 155 feet. Associated Press Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BRANSON, Mo. — An employee of Silver Dollar City near Branson has died from head injuries while working at the park, federal officials said.The employee was hospitalized Wednesday with “head injuries allegedly sustained during maintenance and testing of a rollercoaster,” said Rhonda Burke, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Department of Labor.The person was declared dead with blunt force trauma on Thursday, the Springfield News-Leader reported.No one else at the park was injured.The park did not release the person's name. The person worked at the park since 2017 in maintenance and construction.The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration opened an investigation into the death on Friday.Burke said OSHA has six months to complete its investigation, issue citations and propose monetary penalties. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Head Injury Employee Rhonda Burke Work Investigation Occupational Safety Park Missouri × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Local News +2 Government Forum offers info on I-229 replacement — questions remain Education St. Joseph Christian wins Carnegie Hall honor +2 Local News St. Joseph Country Club hosts golf tournament honoring veterans Public Safety Woman killed in crash Thursday morning More Local News → Local Forecast 8 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.