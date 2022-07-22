WILDFIRE

Passengers ride the Wildfire roller coaster at Silver Dollar City near Branson, Missouri in 2001. Riders on the 3,073-foot steel track reach a speed of 66 mph. The tallest drop is 155 feet. 

 Associated Press

BRANSON, Mo. — An employee of Silver Dollar City near Branson has died from head injuries while working at the park, federal officials said.

The employee was hospitalized Wednesday with “head injuries allegedly sustained during maintenance and testing of a rollercoaster,” said Rhonda Burke, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Department of Labor.

