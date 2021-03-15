TOPEKA, Kan. — Kansas could distribute five times as many COVID-19 vaccine doses as it is currently receiving from the federal government without "working overly hard at it," the state's top public health administrator told skeptical legislators Monday.

Dr. Lee Norman, the head of the state health department, also suggested that Kansas' nearly 1,100 vaccination sites could give as many as 1.5 million shots a week if the vaccine doses were available. He made his comments to the state Senate's health committee four days after President Joe Biden pledged that all American adults would be eligible for shots by May 1.

Data released Monday by the state health department showed that the number of COVID-19 vaccines administered in Kansas has accelerated to an average of about 22,300 a day for the seven days ending Monday. But Kansas still reported administering less than 855,000 doses overall, and its timetable says all residents 16 and older won't be eligible for inoculations until June.

Republicans in the GOP-controlled Legislature have criticized Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly's administration for weeks about what they view as a slow distribution of vaccines. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ranked Kansas last among states for shots per 100,000 residents on Dec. 31, and the state has regularly ranked in the bottom 10, something Kelly and Norman have attributed to a lag in reporting by the sites providing the shots.

"The federal supply continues to be the largest barrier," Norman told the Senate committee. "Probably, without even working overly hard at it — five times the amount, if it would come to us, we would be able to push it out."

Norman said the state is now receiving between 140,000 and 150,000 vaccine doses a week.

"We have enough vaccinating sites, probably, for 10 times the amount of vaccine that we're currently getting," he said.

The state health department reported Monday that about 568,000 of the state's 2.9 million residents or 19.5% had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. The department said Kansas sites have administered almost 73% of the 1.17 million doses the state has received.

The CDC put the number of doses administered in Kansas at 900,500 but still ranked the state 40th among states per capita. It also said 21% of the nation's population has received at least one vaccine dose, and 79% of the doses distributed have been administered.

House Majority Leader Dan Hawkins, a Wichita Republican, was skeptical of Norman's assessment that the state could distribute far more vaccine doses.

"We don't see evidence that they could," Hawkins said.

State data Monday showed Kansas averaged 252 new confirmed or probable COVID-19 cases a day for the seven days ending Monday, its lowest seven-day rolling average since late June 2020. The department added only 470 cases since Friday to its total tally for the yearlong pandemic, bringing it to 298,218.

The state added 11 additional deaths to its pandemic total since Friday, bringing it to 4,835. Kansas averaged three additional deaths a day for the seven days ending Monday.

Meanwhile, the House gave first-round approval Monday to a bill that would require all of the state's 286 public school districts to offer full, in-person classes to all students by March 26. The Senate approved the measure earlier this month, and the House plans to take a final vote Tuesday to determine whether it passes and goes to Kelly.

State Department of Education data shows that only six districts don't plan to have most of their students back in all in-person classes by March 26. A seventh, Wichita, the state's largest district, plans to return to all in-person classes March 29 but is on spring break the week before.

Senators and House members negotiated over the final version of legislation that would curb the power of the governor and perhaps even local officials during future public health emergencies.

The Senate health committee had a hearing on a bill that would allow individual counties to move to a new phase of vaccine distribution ahead of the rest of the state. The measure also would block the state health department from withholding vaccine doses from counties to keep them from moving ahead.