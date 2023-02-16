Officer Killed Crash

This image provided by the Kansas City, Mo., Police Department shows Police Officer James Muhlbauer and K-9 Officer Champ. Muhlbauer, an officer who made the arrest in a notorious quintuple homicide nearly a decade ago; his police dog; and a pedestrian were all killed when a driver crashed into the officer’s cruiser on Wednesday, authorities in Missouri said.

 Associated Press

An officer who made the arrest in a notorious quintuple homicide nearly a decade ago, his police dog and a pedestrian were all killed when a driver crashed into the officer’s cruiser, authorities in Missouri said.

Kansas City police said the crash happened Wednesday night as Officer James Muhlbauer was on patrol. The driver who struck the cruiser suffered minor injuries and was taken into custody.

