NEWTON, Iowa - Gregory Jayson Zwick, 47, Newton, Iowa, passed away Sunday, March 28, 2021.
He was born July 14, 1973 in Fresno, California.
He was an electrician.
Gregory was a free spirit and musically talented on the guitar. Everybody loved him.
Survivors include his mother, Deborah (Charles) Kalbe; father, Edward (Janis) Zwick; brothers, Timothy Edward Zwick and Michael Noelan Zwick; sister, Daniele Nicole Phillips (Gabe); dog, Mister; loving aunts, uncles and cousins.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 1 p.m. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery.
The family will gather with friends 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
