STEWARTSVILLE, Mo. - Linda Kay Zuptich, 57, of Stewartsville, Missouri,passed away Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at Cameron Regional Hospital in Cameron, Missouri. She was born Nov. 22, 1964, in St. Joseph, daughter of Rosemary and Donald Harris. She attended Lafeyette High School.
On April 20, 1996, she married Tony Zuptich. Linda enjoyed crafting and quilting, she formerly ran Sew Much Fun quilting shop and worked at Ma and Pa's Bakery in Stewartsville. She was also proud to be the first woman Volunteer Firefighter for Stewartsville Fire Department. Linda was a member of St. James Catholic Church.
Preceding her in death are, father, Donald Harris; sister, Ella Johnson; and brother, Mike Harris.
Survivors include husband, Michael "Tony" Zuptich of Stewartsville; mother, Rosemary Jehorek of St Joseph; children, Jeremy (Krystle) Harris of Camarillo, California, Tara (Joseph) Phillips of Stewartsville and Jenny Farr of St. Joseph; siblings, Donnie (Dorothy) Harris of St. Joseph, Debbie Traster of Amazonia, Missouri, Ronnie Harris of St. Joseph, Cindy Harris of St. Joseph, Janice (Frank) Hendrix of St. Joseph, Judy Green of St. Joseph and Larry (Brittany) Jehorek of St. Joseph; six grandchildren, Makayla, Ashlyn, Cassidy, Talan, Tenley and Tatum; one great-granddaughter, Amarah; and many nieces and nephews.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at 10 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church, Father Joseph Totton, Celebrant. The Rosary will be recited at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Rupp Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday at Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
Memorials are requested to Linda Zuptich Memorial Fund, c/o Rupp Funeral Home.
Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
