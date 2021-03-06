Zupez, Fr. John H. 1936-2021 St. Louis, Mo.

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Father John H. (Jack) Zupez, SJ, died Feb. 21, 2021, in St. Louis, Missouri. He was 84 years old, a Jesuit for 66 years and a priest for 53 years. Dedicated to social justice, he was a prison chaplain in the Diocese of Kansas City-St. Joseph from 2014 until 2020. He also taught in a series of Jesuit high schools and taught theology in colleges and seminaries in Nigeria and Zimbabwe.

Born in St. Louis on Oct. 21, 1936, to John A. Zupez, Sr., and Cecelia Hartman Zupez, he is survived by his sister, Joan Kiburz; two nephews, Jack and William Kiburz; and a niece, Ann Kiburz.

Visit www.JesuitsCentralSouthern.org/in-memoriam.

Fr. Zupez donated his body to science. A Memorial Mass will be held Tuesday, March 16, at 7:15 p.m. at St. Francis Xavier College Church in St. Louis. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.