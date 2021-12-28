T. Jeanne Zuchowski, age 91, passed away Dec. 24, 2021, at LaVerna Heights in Savannah, Missouri.
Jeanne was born in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, on Jan. 14, 1930, though resided most of her life in St Joseph. She graduated from Central High School in 1948. Jeanne married James N. Zuchowski on June 16, 1951, and they were married 44 years.
They were members of St Francis Xavier Catholic Church.
She worked at the North Belt Kmart for over 15 years. She retired in 2000.
Preceded in death by her husband, Jim, in 1995.
Surviving family includes her sister, Mary Adkins, Pueblo, Colorado, and her four children, Thomas (Tina), Tony (Sam), Susan (Ed), Mary Jo (Joshua) and grandson, Jackson as well as several nieces and nephews.
No Celebration of Life will be held at this time. Jeanne will be buried at Mt Olivet Cemetery.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.