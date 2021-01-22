Bonner Springs, Kan. - Thomas R. Ziph, age 75, passed away on Sunday, Jan.17, 2021, at the Providence Medical Center after a brief illness, surrounded by his family, he was cremated.

He was born on Feb. 8, 1945 in St. Joseph, son of Thomas and Lycena (Shawver) Ziph. He worked at various funeral homes in St. Joseph starting at age 17 with Meierhoffer Funeral Home. Due to Covid-19, and to protect his family and friends, his family will be planning a Memorial Service sometime in the spring.

Arrangements: Alden-Harrington Funeral Home 913-422-4074 As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.