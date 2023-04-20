Robert J. Ziolkowski, 80, of St. Joseph, passed away surrounded by family on Sunday, April 16, 2023. He was born July 5, 1942, in St. Joseph, to Edna and Andrew Ziolkowski. He attended Benton High School. "Bob" married Janice Blanchard on Nov. 9, 1961, in St. Joseph, where they spent 62 beautiful years together.
Bob worked 16 years as a butcher for Dugdale's but was most known for his wholesale bait business, Bob's Bait, where he delivered to four states and was known by many from the south side who sold worms and bought bait from him. Bob's hobbies included hunting and fishing and spending time with his family. His love and joy for life was infectious and he intentionally loved his entire family- especially his grands and great-grandkids. His legacy will live on through the numerous stories, memories, and invaluable life lessons he taught his family and extended family.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include wife, Janice Ziolkowski, of the home; their children Steven (Polly) Ziolkowski, Chuck (Laura) Ziolkowski, Sherri (Mike) Kretzer, and Kerri Ziolkowski-Elrod, all of St. Joseph; grandchildren, Steven, Tyler, Sadie, Jake, Sami, Drew, Kaidyn, Makayla, Edward and Kieara; 13 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Danny and Vicki Blanchard; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Friday, April 21, 2023, at Rupp Funeral Home. Bob will be cremated under the direction of Rupp Funeral Home.
Memorials are requested to the American Cancer Society.
Online condolences, obituary and public live stream at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
