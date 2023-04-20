Robert J. Ziolkowski, 80, of St. Joseph, passed away surrounded by family on Sunday, April 16, 2023. He was born July 5, 1942, in St. Joseph, to Edna and Andrew Ziolkowski. He attended Benton High School. "Bob" married Janice Blanchard on Nov. 9, 1961, in St. Joseph, where they spent 62 beautiful years together.

Bob worked 16 years as a butcher for Dugdale's but was most known for his wholesale bait business, Bob's Bait, where he delivered to four states and was known by many from the south side who sold worms and bought bait from him. Bob's hobbies included hunting and fishing and spending time with his family. His love and joy for life was infectious and he intentionally loved his entire family- especially his grands and great-grandkids. His legacy will live on through the numerous stories, memories, and invaluable life lessons he taught his family and extended family.

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Ziolkowski as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.