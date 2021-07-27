SAVANNAH, Mo. - Philip George Zimmerman, 82, of Savannah Missouri, passed away on Wednesday, July 21, 2021.
He was born in Maryville, Missouri, to the late Christian and Florence Zimmerman.
He is survived by his wife, Reba, and sons, Patrick and Jeffery Zimmerman and their families.
A rosary will be recited at 5:30 p.m., on Thursday, at the Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel. The family will receive friends following the Rosary until 8 p.m.
Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 a.m., on Friday, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church. Interment with Full Military Honors at the Savannah Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer that memorial donations be made to the Knights of Columbus or St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.