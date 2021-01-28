OLATHE, Kan. - Lucille (Thompson) Zimmerman, 84, died Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, at Santa Marta Retirement Community in Olathe, Kansas.

She was born on Nov. 13, 1936, in St. Joseph, the daughter of the late Charles Everett and Lucille Dorothy (Tobin) Thompson. She was named after her mother, but family and friends always knew her as "Ellen".

Ellen grew up in St. Joseph, graduating from St. James Grade School, Sacred Heart Convent High School, St. Joseph Junior College and Northwest Missouri State University, with a degree in Elementary Education. She taught in the North Kansas City school system and at several public and parochial schools in St. Joseph, from first grade through high school.

On Sept. 7, 1963, she married Edward Zimmerman of Troy, Kansas, at St. James Catholic Church in St. Joseph. "Ed" was the pharmacist/owner of Melmed Pharmacies in St. Joseph, and Ellen helped with the filing and bookkeeping for the stores. Ed died Sept. 30, 2004, at his home in St. Joseph.

Ellen was an active member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, serving as a Communion Minister and participating in the Altar Society, funeral dinners and prayer chain. In her spare time she enjoyed flowers, Bridge, travel, all things Irish and of course, being with her family.

Her survivors include her two children, Anne Jezak (Joe) of Roeland Park, Kansas, Gregg Zimmerman (Heidi) of Overland Park, Kansas; sister, Karen Indra (Don) of Norfolk, Nebraska; and four grandchildren; Sam, Andrew, Max and Lucy.

Family and friends may visit Rupp Funeral Home Friday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. to pay their respects. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held afterwards at Horigan Chapel in Mount Olivet Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers or other gifts, a donation may be made to Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in St. Joseph or to the charity of the donor's choice.

Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.