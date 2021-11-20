MANDEVILLE, La. - Lawrence "Larry" Eugene Zillner, Ph.D., 89, of St. Joseph, passed away on Nov. 7, 2021, in Mandeville, Louisiana.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, Nov. 27, at 9 a.m., at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish, 4503 Frederick Ave, St Joseph, MO 64506, with a memorial mass to follow at 10 a.m.
Larry was born in Neodesha, Kansas. Larry was a Korean War veteran who served in the Navy on the USS Boxer. He married Lori on June 25, 1977. Throughout his career, he was the Department Chair of Counseling and Psychology at North West Missouri University, the Director at Albany Diagnostic Center, and the Children's Unit Director at Woodson Psychiatric Center.
Larry is preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Mary, and siblings, JD, William, Lillian, Nadine, Clara, and Mary Katherine.
Larry is survived by his wife, Lori; his children, Suzanne (Mark), Jeff, Zach (Kacey), Josh (Erin), and Andrew (Ali); his grandchildren, Prather (Laura), Dylan, Ryland, Avery, Sawyer, Lucy, Mason; and his great-grandson, Spencer.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be given to Pine Ridge Anti-Poverty Fund, 14552 Horton Street, Overland Park, KS 66223. This was one of Larry's favorite organizations, in which he volunteered.
The Zillner family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to Doctor Paul Guilbault, Brookdale Senior living, Lakeshore Hospice, and their community of friends and family. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.