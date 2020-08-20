CAMERON, Mo. - Charles Paul "Chuck" Zieber, 63, Cameron, Missouri, passed awayAug. 17, 2020.

He was born October 19, 1956, in Cameron, to L.J. and Eldora (Morris) Zieber.

Chuck was a graduate of Cameron High School, class of 1975.

He was a hard worker. He took great pride in his current position as custodian at First Christian Church of Cameron. Chuck said it was his favorite job.

He served as groundskeeper at the Veterans' Memorial Golf Course in Cameron and was groundskeeper for a number of years at Boynton Beach Parks and Recreation in Florida. Chuck also worked throughout the years at CarStar, Sharps Truck and Tractor, Koch Asphalt, Utt's Golf Carts, Coop, among others.

Chuck was an avid Royals, Chiefs and MU fan.

He never knew a stranger and always had a story to tell, stories that seemed to get bigger and better every time he told them.

Chuck was a past member of Elks Lodge 2615.

Family was very important to Chuck. He especially enjoyed his nieces and nephews and loved the little ones.

Survivors: his parents, L.J. and Eldora Zieber, Cameron; four brothers, Larry (Shirley) Zieber, Maysville, Missouri, Allen Zieber, Cameron, Mike (Margie) Zieber, Cameron, and Terry (Jana Wheatley) Zieber, Smithville, Missouri; 11 nieces and nephews and seven great-nieces and nephews.

Graveside Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at Cameron Memory Gardens Cemetery.

With rising cases in our area, the family asks that masks and safe social distancing be practiced at the graveside for everyone's well-being.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to First Christian Church of Cameron.

Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com

Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.