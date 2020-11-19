Zentner, Bonnie R.

Bonnie R. Zentner

FALLS CITY, Neb. - Bonnie Rae (Kessler) Zentner, 79, of Falls City, Nebraska, passed away on Nov. 16, 2020.

She is survived by her husband, Kenneth Zentner of Falls City; sons, Brad (Ruthann) Zentner of Kansas City, Missouri, Mark (Pam) Zentner of Savage, Minnesotta; grandchildren, McKenzie Marston, Hunter Zentner, Piper Zentner and Megan Zentner of Savage; brothers-in-law, Richard (Carolyn) Zentner, Robert "Bob" Zentner and Larry Whalen.

Graveside Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Steele Cemetery in Falls City with Pastor Andrew Chavanak. A live radio broadcast of Bonnie's funeral service will be available to all attending at the cemetery on radio FM station 88.7.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at The Hall Funeral Home. Masks are required.

Services entrusted to Hall Funeral Home-2403 Harlan ST.-Falls City, NE 68355 (402) 245-3131. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.