MOUND CITY, Mo. - Jerry Franklin Zembles, 85, a beloved resident of Mound City, Missouri, peacefully passed away on Sunday morning, Aug. 6, 2023, at the Oregon Health Care Center near his home. He was born on Oct. 27, 1937, in St. Joseph, to the late Vida and Joseph Zembles.
Jerry's life was a testament to dedication, service, and a spirit of adventure. He attended Lafayette High School before moving on to serve his country as a proud member of the United States Marine Corps as a Special Radio Operator conducting electronic anti-warfare surveillance. His dedication to his nation was a reflection of his strong character and sense of duty.
Jerry's professional path encompassed diverse experiences, each of which he approached with unwavering commitment. He worked at Armour and Company, where his work ethic and camaraderie left a lasting impact. Later, his role as a Security Officer at Ak-Sar-Ben Raceway and Coliseum showcased his sense of responsibility and his commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of the public.
Outside of his professional pursuits, Jerry embraced life with a vigor that inspired all who knew him. He found solace in the tranquility of fishing, the adventure of camping, and the allure of exploring new horizons through travel. Riding his motorcycle on open roads allowed him to feel the freedom that only the wind can provide. A true master tinkerer, Jerry had a knack for breathing life into the most intricate of mechanisms.
Jerry's passion for communication extended to becoming a licensed ham radio operator (WBOVQY), where he skillfully bridged distances and created connections that transcended boundaries. Additionally, his years spent farming reflected his deep connection with nature and the importance of hard work.
Jerry was predeceased by his parents, as well as his brother, William Nolan III, and sister Lisa Bledsoe.
He is survived by his loving sons: Shawn (Anna) Zembles, of Columbia, Missouri, Shane Zembles, of Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, and Christopher (Dana) Zembles, of Mound City. He also leaves behind his sisters, Marthalee Ford and Roxy Jo White.
Jerry's legacy is beautifully embodied in his cherished grandchildren: Jacob (Sally) Zembles, Brandon (Lacy) Zembles, Joel (Christina) Zembles, Jessica Zembles, Josh Zembles, Lane Zembles, Keaton Zembles, Nathan Zembles, Matthew Zembles, and Grace Zembles. He is also survived by great-grandchildren, Bryliegh Zembles, Bryn Zembles, and Ava Zembles.
A memorial service, adorned with military honors, will be conducted at the Leavenworth National Cemetery on Tuesday, Aug. 15, at 2:30 p.m.
The memory of Jerry Franklin Zembles will forever be etched in our hearts, as his remarkable life story continues to inspire us all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.