MOUND CITY, Mo. - Jerry Franklin Zembles, 85, a beloved resident of Mound City, Missouri, peacefully passed away on Sunday morning, Aug. 6, 2023, at the Oregon Health Care Center near his home. He was born on Oct. 27, 1937, in St. Joseph, to the late Vida and Joseph Zembles.

Jerry's life was a testament to dedication, service, and a spirit of adventure. He attended Lafayette High School before moving on to serve his country as a proud member of the United States Marine Corps as a Special Radio Operator conducting electronic anti-warfare surveillance. His dedication to his nation was a reflection of his strong character and sense of duty.

