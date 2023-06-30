LAS VEGAS, Nev. - Patricia Ann, daughter of Charles Bazan and Dorothy (Mueller) Bazan, was born on Dec. 5, 1939, in St. Joseph. She grew up listening to Elvis and going to Catholic girls school with nuns, merits, and demerits. She attended two years of college majoring in English. She often commented that it ruined casual reading for her.
Always seeking fun and adventure, she attended the Seattle World's Fair with a girlfriend in 1962. Patty went to work in Kansas City, Missouri, and met the love of her life, Art, at a downtown bar listening to jazz with friends. They were engaged two months later and were married Sept. 21, 1963. They lived in Lee's Summit, Missouri, and had their first child, Joan Katherine. Art accepted a promotion in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where they had their second child, James Richard. They moved back to Kansas City for another promotion for Art. Patty worked at Blue Cross and Blue Shield, Val Pak, Van Deusen Photography, and the Resolution Trust Corporation, in Kansas City. She received a sales award and family trip to Florida for her Val Pak job. She participated in Girl Scouts with her daughter, Joan, and even went camping with her despite her intense fear of June bugs.
She was crafty with her sewing and her love of cooking. Mr. and Mrs. Z's house was always full of friends from around the neighborhood or from bridge games. Patty was active in the church which she continued after moving to Simpsonville, South Carolina, with Art for retirement. She decided to go back to work as a legal secretary for an attorney there. She also volunteered at hospice and birthright.
After Art had a serious fall, they moved back to the Kansas City area in Belton, Missouri. Patty took care of Art for nine years until she could no longer take care of herself. Before Art passed away in October 2022, they celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary together.
With her daughter, she made one final car trip to Las Vegas, Nevada. After a few months of fighting, and with a broken heart from Art's passing, she finally succumbed to a debilitating illness. She passed away peacefully on May 5, 2023, in Brookdale Las Vegas retirement community with her daughter at her side.
Patricia is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Arthur Zeitelhack; and her brother, Gerald Bazan.
She is survived by her daughter, Joan (Zeitelhack) Sigmon and son-in-law, James Sigmon, of Henderson, Nevada; son, James Zeitelhack and daughter-in-law, Anne (Dold) Zeitelhack, of Overland Park, Kansas; and three grandchildren, Alissa Zeitelhack, Alexander Sigmon, and Avery James "AJ" Zeitelhack.
Anyone who knew Patty found her to be a generous soul who always thought of others. When you hear wind chimes, see hummingbirds, smell chocolate chip cookies, or play cards (especially bridge), think of Patty.
