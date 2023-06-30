LAS VEGAS, Nev. - Patricia Ann, daughter of Charles Bazan and Dorothy (Mueller) Bazan, was born on Dec. 5, 1939, in St. Joseph. She grew up listening to Elvis and going to Catholic girls school with nuns, merits, and demerits. She attended two years of college majoring in English. She often commented that it ruined casual reading for her.

Always seeking fun and adventure, she attended the Seattle World's Fair with a girlfriend in 1962. Patty went to work in Kansas City, Missouri, and met the love of her life, Art, at a downtown bar listening to jazz with friends. They were engaged two months later and were married Sept. 21, 1963. They lived in Lee's Summit, Missouri, and had their first child, Joan Katherine. Art accepted a promotion in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where they had their second child, James Richard. They moved back to Kansas City for another promotion for Art. Patty worked at Blue Cross and Blue Shield, Val Pak, Van Deusen Photography, and the Resolution Trust Corporation, in Kansas City. She received a sales award and family trip to Florida for her Val Pak job. She participated in Girl Scouts with her daughter, Joan, and even went camping with her despite her intense fear of June bugs.

To plant a tree in memory of Arthur Zeitelhack as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

