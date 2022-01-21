Florence Marie (Kuzma) passed away peacefully in her home on Jan. 10, 2022.
Florence graduated from Central High School and went to work at the News-Press. She was married to Floyd Zatorski on April 21, 1956. After raising her three children she started working at Joe Opticans.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd; sisters, Dorothy, Massie and Margaret Farley.
Surviving her are brother, Steven Kuzma; sons, Robert and Connie Zatorski, Richard Zatorski and Robyn and Mark Wetzel.
Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
Rosary 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel, where the family will receive friends following until 8 p.m. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
