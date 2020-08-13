Zapf, Phillip R. 1929-2020

MARYVILLE, Mo. - Phillip Robert Zapf, 90, of Maryville, Missouri, passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020, in Hospice at Parkdale Extended Care.

Phillip was born September 22, 1929, in Graham, Missouri, son of the late Charles and Ruth (Lovelace) Zapf.

Phillip married Irma Nicholson on June 12,1951. They made their home in Maryville during their married life. Phillip was a graduate of Graham High School and attended Northwest Missouri State Teachers College for one year.

He joined the Coast Guard and served honorably during the Korean Conflict; all the while stationed in Baltimore. In peace time, he was a produce manager for Safeway Foods in Maryville.

Phillip was a good father and a loving husband. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and taking care of his family.

Phillip is survived by his wife of 69 years, Irma; his sister, Nola Lee (Norman) Stickler; son, David (Connie) Zapf; four grandchildren, Brian (Holly), Jesseca (Greg Lyons), Rachel (Deric Runge), and Hank Zapf. Phillip had three great-grandchildren, Ellah Runge, Mackenzie and Graham Lyons; two sisters-in-law, Neola Stringer and Marion Nicholson and numerous nieces and nephews including, Lisa Stickler and Robert and Daniel Stickler.

Graveside Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at the Hopkins Cemetery in Hopkins, Missouri, under the care of Price Funeral Home. www.pricefuneralhomemaryville.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.