Linda Hardy Zahnd, 90, passed away peacefully on Nov. 18, 2022. She was born May 11, 1932, to H. Russell and Dorothy Maud (Gore) Hardy in Hull, Illinois, and lived most of her childhood in St. Louis, Missouri. She graduated from Normandy High School in 1950 and enrolled at William Jewell College in Liberty, Missouri, where she was initiated into the Beta Sigma Omicron Sorority and was a member of Panaegis. She met her future husband, L. Glen Zahnd, of Savannah, Missouri, there. They were wed on June 1, 1953, at Second Baptist Church in Liberty, where they attended during their college years.

Linda finished her senior year as a married woman while Glen began compulsory military service. She graduated with a teaching degree, and the couple moved to Baltimore, Maryland, where she taught second grade. Upon Glen's discharge from the Army the following year, they moved to St. Louis. Linda taught third grade for three years in the same school district she had attended as a child, while Glen studied for, and obtained, a law degree from Washington University School of Law.

