Zahnd, Alan E. 1936-2021 Savannah, Mo.

SAVANNAH, Mo. - Alan Emerson Zahnd, 85, of Savannah, Missouri, passed away Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, at LaVerna Village in Savannah. Alan was born to Otto and Emma (Graves) Zahnd, Jan. 18, 1936, in Savannah. He married Dorothy Stinnett on Jan. 26, 1957, in Savannah, and she survives of the home.
Alan spent his life farming and enjoying his family and friends. He, his son and brother raised hogs for many years. Alan served on the Federal Land Bank board and the PWSD #1 board.
Alan is survived by his wife, Dorothy (Stinnett) Zahnd. They enjoyed 64 wonderful years together. The couple enjoyed playing music, dancing, square dancing, and family get togethers.
They had four children: Terrie Quirk (Mike), Mark Zahnd (Frankie Hartman), Julie Zahnd (Steve Uehlin), and Nancy Zahnd. He is also survived by six grandchildren, Falan Mullett (Daniel), Zachary Zahnd (Lisa), Alyka Zahnd, Holly Shores, Rylie Sisto (Joe), and Jade Plymell. Alan loved his great-grandchildren and is survived by: Makayla Mullett, Olivia Richie, Vivian King, Ava DeMoss, Zada Zahnd, Quinn Zahnd, Abel Plymell, Emerson Sisto, and Everly Sisto. He is survived by his brother Donald Zahnd and sister Glenys (McCulloch) Stanton.
He was proceeded in death by his parents; brothers, Glen Ray Zahnd, Lawrence Rice, and Pete Rice; sister, Katheryn Kountz; several in-laws and nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m., Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home in Savannah. Visitation with family receiving hours will be 5 to 8 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home. Burial will follow the funeral service at Savannah Cemetery, Savannah, Missouri.
Memorial contributions can be made to Alzheimer's Association, Home Office ,225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
www.breithawkinsfh.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.