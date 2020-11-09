Zabel,Doris "Arlene" 1962-2020

RUSHVILLE, Mo. -Doris "Arlene" Zabel, 58, of Rushville, died Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at the Mosaic Life Center, St. Joseph.

Arlene was born on Aug. 4, 1962, in Atchison, Kansas, the daughter of Albert C. and Mary (McConnaughey) Donaldson.

She was a housewife and homemaker.

Arlene was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church, loved to crochet, work on craft projects, spending time with her family and grandchildren and eating down by the river.

She was married to Russell "Rusty" Zabel, Jr on Nov. 19, 1982. He survives of the home.

Additional survivors include: a son, Brian (Sharon) Zabel, Rushville; a daughter, Melissa (Joshua) Hughes, Rushville; her mother, Mary Pilcher, St. Joseph; two brothers, Paul (Lisa) Donaldson and Albert (Paula) Donaldson, of St. Joseph; and sisters: Shirley (Wes) Jones, Karen Donaldson and Debbie (James) Pace, of St. Joseph; six grandchildren: Natalie, Isabella, Lacey, Hunter, Kale and Autumn.

Her father and step-father, Albert Pilcher, and a sister, Alberta Maly, preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at the Trinity Lutheran Church with Rev. Robert Ziegler officiating.

Burial will follow in the Sugar Creek Cemetery, Rushville.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Trinity Lutheran Church and may be sent in care of the funeral home.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.