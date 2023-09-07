Frank D. Yurkovich, 76, of St. Joseph, passed away Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, at his home. He was born Feb. 11, 1947, in St. Joseph, son of Wanda and Joseph Yurkovich.
Frank attended St. Stanislaus School and graduated from Benton High School, class of 1965. On Oct. 14, 1967, he married Shirley Riley at the St. Stanislaus Catholic Church. Frank was a member of St. James Catholic Church. He worked at Seitz Foods and Sara Lee where he retired as Quality Control Inspector. Frank was a hard worker, he enjoyed doing handyman work, loved going camping and spending time with his family, especially the grandkids. He also enjoyed watching sports, especially the KC Chiefs and St. Louis Cardinals.
Frank was preceded in death by wife, Shirley Yurkovich, in 2016; son, Rodney Yurkovich, in 2018; his parents and siblings, Joseph Yurkovich Jr., Lillian Jenkins and Nonda May Sherbo.
Survivors include son, Kenny (Dawn) Yurkovich, of Kansas City, Missouri; daughter, Melissa Chaney, of St. Joseph; sisters, Mary Alice Logan, of Springville, Utah, Kathy McClain, of Peculiar, Missourti, and Phyllis Abbott, of Maryville, Missourti; brother, John Yurkovich, of St. Joseph; daughter-in-law, Julie Yurkovich, of St. Joseph; eight grandchildren, Kenisha, Taylor, Mitchell, Hollie, Ryan, Makenzie, Steven, and Kaylynn; and two great-grandchildren, Nolan and Ivy.
Funeral Services and public live stream will be 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at the Rupp Funeral Home, Father Matthew Bartulica, officiating. The Rosary will be prayed at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Rupp Funeral Home where family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Mr. Yurkovich will be cremated following services.
Memorials are requested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
