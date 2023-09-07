Frank D. Yurkovich, 76, of St. Joseph, passed away Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, at his home. He was born Feb. 11, 1947, in St. Joseph, son of Wanda and Joseph Yurkovich.

Frank attended St. Stanislaus School and graduated from Benton High School, class of 1965. On Oct. 14, 1967, he married Shirley Riley at the St. Stanislaus Catholic Church. Frank was a member of St. James Catholic Church. He worked at Seitz Foods and Sara Lee where he retired as Quality Control Inspector. Frank was a hard worker, he enjoyed doing handyman work, loved going camping and spending time with his family, especially the grandkids. He also enjoyed watching sports, especially the KC Chiefs and St. Louis Cardinals.

