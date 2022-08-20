Yuille, Rusty 1962-2022 Savannah, Mo.

SAVANNAH, Mo. - John "Rusty" Yuille, 59, of Savannah, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. He was born Sept. 21, 1962, to Kenny and Joan (Zimmerman) Yuille.
Rusty graduated from Savannah High School in 1981 and earned a bachelor's degree from Missouri Western State University.
Rusty worked as a juvenile corrections officer for the Atchison Juvenile Correctional Center, security guard at Benedictine College in Atchison and most recently as a security guard for Hillyards of St. Joseph.
Rusty was a member of Grace Calvary Chapel and heavily involved with the Repurposed group and his Growth Group.
Rusty enjoyed being around people and especially his classmates. He enjoyed being active and the outdoors. He very much enjoyed the times boating and fishing with his friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his daughter, Kenzie Yuille; stepdaughter, Sabrina Sharp; brother, Michael Yuille (Sheri); nephew and niece, Austin and Ashlyn Yuille; other extended family and friends.
Visitation and family receiving hours will be 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home in Savannah. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Bennett Lane Cemetery in Savannah. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
