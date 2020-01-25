MCFALL, Mo. - Tom Youngs, 70, of McFall, passed away Jan. 23, 2020, at his home.

Tom, the son of Louis Pete and Helen (Rouner) Youngs, was born April 6, 1949, in Pattonsburg, Missouri.

He was preceded in death by: his parents ;and three brothers: Bob, Don and Dan Youngs.

Tom was a 1967 graduate of South Harrison High School.

Tom was a United States Army Veteran, serving in Vietnam.

He worked as a farm hand and logger.

Survivors: sons, Brian (Sandy) Youngs and Brad (Jenny) Youngs, all of Albany; daughter, Becky (Mike) Amundson, Dassel, Minnesota; grandchildren: Sidney and Bailey Youngs, Savannah Lewis, Lauren, Korbey and Titus Youngs, Payton, Carson and Aidan Amundson; great-grandson, Nash Youngs; brothers, JC Youngs, McFall, Larry (Judy) Youngs, Brentwood, California, Jim Youngs, Sacramento, California, and David Youngs, Pattonsburg; sisters: Wilma (Ken) Ross, Boone, Iowa, Willa Gibson, Denver, Missouri, Jane (DeWayne) Wilson, Gravette, Arkansas, and Mary (John) Salmon, Pryor, Oklahoma; numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral service: 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at the Roberson-Polley Chapel, Albany.

Burial, with military rites, will be in the New Hope Cemetery, McFall.

The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Monday evening, at the chapel, where friends may call anytime after 2 p.m. Monday.

