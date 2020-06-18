Youngs, Sidney L. 1996-2020

ALBANY, Mo. - Sidney Leigh Youngs, 24, Albany, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020, in Stanberry, Missouri.

She was born March 16, 1996, in Maryville, Missouri, the first-born daughter of Brian and Sandy (Ward) Youngs.

Sidney graduated from Albany High School, in 2014.

She was a tomboy at heart and loved farming with her dad.

Her proudest moment in life was becoming a mother to Nash Thomas Youngs, in 2017.

She was preceded in death by: her paternal grandfather, Tom Youngs; paternal grandmother, Norma Crabtree; paternal great-grandmother, Betty Popplewell; maternal great-grandparents, Truman and Mary Mock.

Sidney is survived by: her son, Nash; parents, Brian and Sandy, Albany; sister, Bailey Youngs, Kansas City, Missouri; maternal grandfather, Harold Ward (Sue), Sweet Springs, Missouri; maternal grandmothers, Sharen Wilson (Gene), Albany, Diane Chaney (Red), Pahrump, Nevada; paternal grandfather, Darral Crabtree, Albany; maternal great-grandmother, Mary Lou Wampler, Grain Valley, Missouri; paternal great-grandfather, Kenny Popplewell, Stanberry; paternal great-grandmother, Carletta Crabtree, Pattonsburg, Missouri; aunts and uncles: Jenny and Scott Bonham, Cowgill, Missouri, Julie and Scott Carter, Poteau, Oklahoma, Jamie Sackett, Springfield, Illinois, Becky and Mike Amundson, Cokato, Minnesota, Brad and Jenny Youngs, Albany; MaryAnn and Jason Teel, Pattonsburg, Carletta Crabtree, Kansas City, Carsley and Katie Crabtree, Pattonsburg; special cousin, Kylie Bonham, Kansas City, who has always been more like a sister.

Sidney is also survived by: numerous great aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Funeral Service: 10 a.m. Saturday, June 20, at the Roberson-Polley Chapel, Albany, with burial in the Grandview Cemetery.

The family will receive friends 5 to 7 p.m. Friday evening at the chapel, where friends may call anytime after 3 pm. Friday.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: the Sidney Youngs Memorial Fund for the benefit of her son, Nash in care of: the Roberson-Polley Chapel, 403 N. Hundley, Albany, MO.

Online Condolences: www.robersonpolleychapel.com.