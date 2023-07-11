Lorene Rose (Miller) Younger passed away on July 9, 2023, in St. Joseph. Born on Jan. 25, 1936, in Wathena, Kansas, Lorene was a cherished member of her community and will be remembered for her kindness and dedication to her family.
A proud graduate of Wathena High School, class of 1954, Lorene continued her education at Platte Business College in St. Joseph.
She spent many years bartending at the VFW, where she was a familiar and friendly face to many. Her dedication to her community extended beyond her work, as she was a lifetime member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary in Savannah, Missouri. Lorene was also a devoted member of the St. Joseph Cathedral Church, where she found great comfort and fellowship.
Beyond her work and community involvement, Lorene had a zest for life that was evident in her many interests. She enjoyed playing bingo and bowling, activities that allowed her to connect with friends and share in laughter and camaraderie. Lorene was also a talented crocheter, creating beautiful pieces that will serve as lasting reminders of her creativity and skill. Above all, Lorene cherished spending time with her grandchildren. She took great joy in their accomplishments and was their biggest cheerleader.
Lorene was the daughter of Andrew and Aurelia Miller and was one of nine children. She was preceded in death by her parents, five sisters, and three brothers.
She is survived by her children, Cathy Davis (Doug), Jeanie Eidson (David), Tony Allen, and Bob Allen. She was a loving grandmother to seven grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. Lorene also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews who will miss her dearly.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
